NATO confronts missile threat surge with calls for greater defence investment

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NATO member states are seeking to confront the growing missile threat with plans for greater investment in defence technologies.

The Alliance brought together senior officials and experts in Gdynia, Poland, from 9 to 11 March 2026 for its fifth annual Integrated Air and Missile Defence Conference, NATO's press service announced on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on air and missile threats in the current security environment and on NATO’s future approach to integrated air and missile defence, known as IAMD — the Alliance’s system for detecting and responding to threats such as aircraft, missiles and drones.

NATO linked the discussions to Russia’s increased use of missiles and drones in its war against Ukraine, and to recent intercepts of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Turkey.

Focus on future direction of IAMD

Secretary General Mark Rutte opened the conference and called on Allies to raise defence spending and invest in additional air and missile defences.

“NATO IAMD is our first line of defence,” Rutte said, adding: “NATO must — and will — strengthen the shield that protects our skies.”

Delegations from across NATO, including senior decision-makers from national capitals, attended to discuss political and strategic issues related to strengthening the Alliance’s integrated defence posture, the statement said.