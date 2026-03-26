NATO-Mauritania partnership expands as Euro-Atlantic instability fears grow

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, where the Mauritanian leader also held talks with the North Atlantic Council.

Rutte said the changing security situation in NATO’s southern neighbourhood has a “clear and direct impact” on Euro-Atlantic security, adding that this reinforces the case for closer political dialogue and practical cooperation with “like-minded partners”, including Mauritania, NATO's press service reported.

Mauritania has worked with the Alliance through NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue partnership forum since joining it in 1995.

Partnership agreements and capacity building

NATO said Mauritania and the Alliance earlier this year approved an Individually Tailored Partnership Programme (ITPP) — a framework setting out areas for cooperation.

It added that a Defence and Related Security Capacity Building (DCB) Package is also in place to support Mauritania in strengthening its defence capabilities.

President Ghazouani last visited NATO Headquarters in January 2021.