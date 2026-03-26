EU pledges €250,000 for Afghan aid as displacement crisis worsens

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The European Union has announced €250,000 in humanitarian funding to help around 70,000 vulnerable people in six provinces in Afghanistan amid rising displacement linked to escalating conflict.

The money will support assistance in Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktika and Paktya, including people already affected by last year’s earthquakes, the European External Action Service announced on Thursday.

Funding will go to the Afghan Red Crescent to distribute food and cash support, provide emergency shelter, and help people access primary health care, safe water and sanitation.

Part of a wider Red Cross emergency fund

The €250,000 forms part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund, a Red Cross and Red Crescent mechanism used to release rapid funding when disasters strike, the EEAS said.

The EU allocated more than €161 million in 2025 for humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, and has also organised EU-funded humanitarian flights in recent years, including three so far this year carrying 270 tonnes of nutrition supplies.