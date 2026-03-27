EU-backed projects reshape Romanian support for displaced Ukrainians

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Romania has been shifting its response to people displaced from Ukraine from emergency aid towards longer-term integration planning.

Nearly 197,700 people had been granted temporary protection or refugee status in Romania by October 2025, with about 100,000 of them still living in the country, UNHCR figures cited in a European Commission statement released on Friday.

The Commission said the change in approach is part of a broader move to include displaced third-country nationals — people who are not EU citizens — within Romania’s national systems.

Alongside national measures, several EU-funded projects are supporting integration in areas such as healthcare, employment, housing and skills.

EU-funded projects focused on healthcare, jobs and housing

A regional initiative called Improving Access to Healthcare for Refugees from Ukraine ran from 2023 to 2025 and was implemented with support from the European Commission, the International Organization for Migration and the World Health Organization, according to the Commission’s statement.

The project strengthened access to public health systems in participating EU countries and supported the labour market inclusion of Ukrainian health professionals.

Other projects in Romania include EU4UA, running from 2025 to 2026, which develops employment support models intended to be used by public institutions and non-governmental organisations.

SMART UA, running from 2025 to 2027, supports access to housing, employment, language learning and digital skills, according to the same information.

RIF4UA, also running from 2025 to 2027, provides integrated social, educational and employment services in Romania and supports local institutional capacity.