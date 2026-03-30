Professional homecare access varies 8-fold across EU

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About 8.5% of people in the EU lived in households where at least one member needed long-term care because of health problems in 2024.

Among people living in households where at least one person reported needing long-term care — meaning ongoing support due to health issues — 28.3% received professional homecare services, Eurostat announced on Monday.

Wide variation between countries

The highest shares of people relying on professional homecare were recorded in Denmark, where 63.5% received such services, followed by Cyprus at 62.9% and Belgium at 52.9%.

The lowest shares of people receiving professional homecare were in Estonia at 7.6%, Hungary at 8.3% and Poland at 8.5%, Eurostat said.