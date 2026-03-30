EU extends Iran human rights sanctions to 2027 amid escalating abuses

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EU foreign ministers have extended the European Union’s sanctions regime over serious human rights violations in Iran until 13 April 2027.

The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze, along with a ban on exporting certain equipment to Iran, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

The export ban covers items that could be used for internal repression and equipment used to monitor telecommunications.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available to the individuals and entities listed under the regime.

The EU's Iran sanctions list now covers 262 individuals and 53 entities after the Council decided not to renew the listing of one person who has died.

Background and recent EU statements

The EU first introduced its Iran human rights sanctions framework in 2011 and has renewed it annually since then, the Council said.

It added that since 2022 the EU has adopted multiple additional sanctions packages amid what it described as growing concerns.

In a statement issued on behalf of the EU on 9 January 2026, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, condemned violence, arbitrary detention and intimidation tactics by Iranian security forces against demonstrators.

She called for the immediate release of people “unjustly detained” for exercising fundamental rights and urged Iranian authorities to uphold rights including freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, and to restore internet access for all.