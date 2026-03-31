Sweden to host NATO ministers for the first time since joining alliance

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Sweden will host the next meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg on 21 – 22 May 2026, the first such event for the country since its accession to the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the decision, saying he was “pleased that ministers are meeting in Sweden”, describing the country as “a highly valued Ally”, the NATO press service informed on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Sweden has hosted NATO ministers since joining the pact in March 2024.

Meeting to precede NATO summit in Ankara

Ministers are due to discuss NATO’s “key priorities”, including increased defence spending, more defence production and support for Ukraine, Rutte said.

Their work in Helsingborg will help lay the groundwork for the next summit of NATO Heads of State and Government in Ankara in July, he added.