EU recruitment platform marks 15 years with 'European Job Days'

Credit: Unsplash.com

EURES has launched a “Join the European Job Days” campaign running until Christmas 2026 to mark 15 years of its European Job Days recruitment events.

European Job Days, known as EJDs, are recruitment events that connect jobseekers with employers across Europe through an online platform and in-person events, the European Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

The scheme is run by the EURES network, which is backed by the European Labour Authority (ELA) and the European Commission.

More than 400,000 jobseekers have taken part in 364 European Job Days events over the past 15 years, engaging with 14,000 employers from 32 countries.

The events have led to 25,000 job vacancies being posted and generated 250,000 applications.

Jobs advertised through the platform have covered sectors including IT, healthcare, tourism and construction.

Online access for jobseekers and employers

Jobseekers can take part online, browse vacancies and interview with employers remotely, with the platform offering video tutorials on how to register and apply.

Employers can post vacancies, search CVs and contact candidates willing to relocate for work in another European country, the Commission noted.

“For 15 years, European Job Days events have changed the lives of so many jobseekers and improved skills matching for thousands of companies, just at the tip of a finger,” Cosmin Boiangiu, ELA Executive Director, said.