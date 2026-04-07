EU clears $4.8b merger of US companies BioMarin and Amicus

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The European Commission has cleared BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s $4.8 billion acquisition of Amicus Therapeutics under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves BioMarin taking sole control of Amicus, with both companies based in the United States, according to the Commission's announced on Tuesday.

The transaction relates mainly to the development and commercialisation of treatments for rare genetic diseases.

The Commission said it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets, meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

It added the case was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure.

Deal details

BioMarin agreed to acquire Amicus for about $4.8 billion in an all-cash transaction announced on 19 December 2025, Reuters reported.

The deal values Amicus at $14.50 per share and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.