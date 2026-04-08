Europe's largest minority faces stark barriers amid calls for urgent reform

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European Commission officials said Roma people remain widely affected by poverty and discrimination across Europe, as they issued a joint statement ahead of International Roma Day on 8 April.

The statement was signed by Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu and Commissioners Hadja Lahbib and Marta Kos, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

An estimated 10 to 12 million Roma people live across Europe, including about 6 million in the EU, the Commission said.

It described Roma as the largest ethnic minority group in Europe.

Roma people continue to face “persistent social exclusion” and unequal access to opportunities, with 70% of Roma in the EU at risk of poverty, the Commission officials said. They added that many families face barriers to education, employment, healthcare and housing.

EU framework and calls to governments

The Commissioners pointed to the EU Roma Strategic Framework for Equality, Inclusion and Participation 2020 – 2030, which sets objectives and EU-level targets for member states, including reducing poverty gaps, improving access to housing and services, and tackling educational segregation affecting Roma children.

They said EU funding is available to combat discrimination — including antigypsyism, a term used for hostility and discrimination directed at Roma — and to support Roma inclusion, naming the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values programme and the European Social Fund+.

The Commissioners noted candidate countries including Turkey and partners in the Western Balkans are aligning national strategies with the EU framework, with similar strategies also being implemented in Ukraine and Moldova.

They called on member states and enlargement partners to step up implementation of their national Roma strategic frameworks.