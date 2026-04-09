EU youth drive soaring social network use amid stark generational divide

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Nearly nine in 10 EU residents aged 16 to 29 said they used online social networks in 2025.

Some 89.3% of 16 to 29-year-olds reported using social networks, compared with 67.3% of the population overall, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Usage among young people topped 90% in 19 of the EU’s 27 countries.

The highest shares were recorded in Cyprus (98.3%), Czechia (97.2%), Denmark (96.9%) and Finland (96.6%).

The lowest levels among 16 to 29-year-olds were reported in Italy (80.3%), Germany (84.2%) and Luxembourg (84.8%).

Where the age gap is widest

The biggest differences between young people and the general population were seen in Croatia, where 90.7% of 16 to 29-year-olds used social networks compared with 61.5% of the overall population — a gap of 29.2 percentage points, Eurostat said.

Austria and Poland followed, with gaps of 28.2 percentage points (96.1% among young people versus 67.9% overall) and 27.2 percentage points (90.5% versus 63.3%) respectively.

The smallest gaps were recorded in Denmark (96.9% among young people versus 89.7% overall), Malta (91.9% versus 81.6%) and Cyprus (98.3% versus 86.5%).