EU rail travel surges to 8.3 billion journeys, but disparities loom

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EU residents made 8.3 billion national rail journeys in 2024, travelling a total of 420 billion kilometres.

A further 150 million passengers travelled 23.0 billion kilometres on international rail journeys within the EU, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Measured against population size, people travelled an average of 958 kilometres per inhabitant on national rail journeys and 53 kilometres per inhabitant on international trips in 2024.

Passengers in Hungary, Austria and France recorded the longest average national rail travel distances per person, at 1,513 kilometres, 1,493 and 1,442 respectively.

Passengers in Greece recorded the shortest average national rail travel distance, at 70 kilometres per inhabitant.

Part of a wider transport snapshot

The figures are included in the 2025 edition of "Key figures on European transport," published in January, which brings together data on transport in the EU including infrastructure, economic impact, energy use and environmental effects, Eurostat said.