Drug possession charges against MEP Rima Hassan dropped

French MEP Rima Hassan (France Unbowed - The Left)

French authorities have dropped an investigation into alleged drug possession by French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, her lawyer Vincent Brengarth announced on Thursday.

The case revolved around substances reportedly found during a police interview last week. Brengarth stated that this decision definitively ends the spread of false information that has significantly harmed Hassan’s reputation.

Hassan was clear from the outset about the origin of the product in question, her lawyer said. It was allegedly a legal purchase intended for medical use, obtained from a CBD shop in Brussels. She immediately provided a receipt and the shop’s contact details to investigators.

On 2 April, Hassan was arrested and placed in custody, an event widely covered by the media. Following her interrogation, prosecutors announced she will face charges for allegedly glorifying terrorism in a post on the social media platform X.

At the time, several media outlets reported, citing sources close to the case, that some grams of synthetic drugs were found in her bag. However, prosecutors did not confirm these allegations and stated they were awaiting further investigations and product analyses.

Brengarth criticised leaks to the press, which he said caused severe consequences.

He described the situation as “extremely serious,” alleging deliberate misinformation leaked from the investigation aimed to harm Hassan. The authorities, he asserted, must draw appropriate conclusions from these events.

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