EU okays €211m Italian state aid to boost graphene-based photonic tech

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has approved a €211 million Italian state aid grant for CamGraPhIC to develop photonic optical transceivers based on graphene.

Optical transceivers are components that send and receive data using light rather than electrical signals inside chips, according to the Commission's release issued on Thursday.

It said the technology can be used across sectors including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and defence.

The project will be carried out in Pisa in Tuscany and in Bergamo in Lombardy.

The work will involve collaborations with universities and research and technology organisations.

Decision and next steps

The funding will be provided as a direct grant to CamGraPhIC, which the Commission described as an Italian small and medium-sized enterprise.

The measure was assessed under EU state aid rules and approved under Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the EU’s 2022 framework for research, development and innovation.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.115733 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.