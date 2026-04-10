EU backs US-Iran ceasefire but warns of mounting civilian toll in Lebanon

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The EU has welcomed a ceasefire agreed by the United States and Iran, calling on all sides to respect it and halt military operations across the region, while warning about the situation in Lebanon.

Pakistan and other regional partners helped mediate the agreement, noted the statement on behalf of the EU High Representative on Foreign Policy, released by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday night.

The EU also called for freedom of navigation and “free and safe passage” through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea — known as UNCLOS — which sets rules for maritime activity.

Calls for wider halt to fighting

An urgent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was also requested, with the EU saying the fighting was taking a heavy toll on civilians.

All parties were urged to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel, the EEAS said.

Diplomacy was described as “key” to resolving outstanding issues, with the EU calling on parties to keep engaging “in good faith” towards a sustainable agreement.

The EU said it would contribute to diplomatic efforts, in coordination with partners.