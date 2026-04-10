European Culture Street to open in Hangzhou showcasing traditions and tastes

Credit: EEAS

The 2026 European Culture Street will be held in Hangzhou from the afternoon of 17 April to 18 April at Qianjiang New City in Shangcheng District.

The event is being co-hosted by the Delegation of the European Union to China and the Hangzhou Foreign Affairs Office, with student volunteers from Zhejiang International Studies University providing on-site support, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Friday.

European Culture Street has been held since 2017 in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, it added.

This year’s theme is “One Street, Many Stories”, with organisers saying visitors will be able to take part in interactive booths, live stage performances and hands-on activities.

The programme includes booths representing all 27 EU member states, with displays covering culture, traditions, crafts and cuisine.

There will also be an EU Geographical Indications exhibition — a scheme that protects the names of food and drink products linked to specific places — under the theme “Taste Tradition, Guard the Origin.”

Opening ceremony and visitor access

The opening ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon of 17 April, with remarks due from EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo, Cyprus Ambassador Koula Sophianou and representatives of the Hangzhou Municipal Government.

The site will open to visitors at 16:00 on 17 April.