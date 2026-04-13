EU medicinal exports surge to €366b as trade surplus hits record high

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The EU recorded a €220.5 billion trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2025 after exporting €366.2 billion and importing €145.7 billion.

Exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products were up 16.0% from €315.7 billion in 2024, while imports rose 21.0% from €120.4 billion, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Ireland was the EU’s largest exporter of these products to countries outside the bloc in 2025, with exports valued at €93.8 billion, followed by Germany (€67.9 billion) and Belgium (€38.5 billion).

Italy was the biggest importer from outside the EU, bringing in €27.5 billion worth, followed by Belgium (€24.7 billion) and Germany (€24.2 billion).

US and Switzerland led EU trade in medicines

The United States was the main destination for extra-EU exports in 2025, accounting for 43.8% of the total, valued at €160.6 billion, Eurostat said.

Switzerland was the second-largest export partner with 16.3% (€59.7 billion), followed by the UK with 5.6% (€20.6 billion).

Most EU imports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products came from the United States (41.2%, €60.1 billion), Switzerland (28.4%, €41.4 billion) and China (9.0%, €13.1 billion).