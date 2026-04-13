Iranian opposition figures to join MEPs for Brussels debate amid crackdown

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Members of the European Parliament will hold a debate in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon with Iranian opposition figures and democracy advocates.

The discussion is scheduled for 15 April at 14.30 CET in Room 3C50 of the European Parliament’s SPAAK building in Brussels, the parliamentary pres service announced on Monday.

It is being organised by the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, known as AFET, together with the European Parliament delegation for relations with Iran.

Speakers expected to address MEPs include Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Sakharov Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, who is due to join online, as well as Mustafa Hijri of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and Abdullah Mohtadi of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

Also listed to speak are Saeed Bashirtash, described as leader of the political organisation the 7 Aban Front, and artist and journalist Sanaz Behzadi, who is working with the Association for the Promotion of Open Society (APOS).

How to follow the session

The debate will be livestreamed on the European Parliament’s multimedia platform.

The European Parliament said it adopted a resolution in February 2026 calling on Iranian authorities “immediately” to end violence against peaceful protesters, halt executions and stop the repression of civilians.

EU member states also designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation in February 2026, after repeated calls from the European Parliament.