EU agri-food trade surplus grows as cocoa imports plunge 36% in value shift

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The EU agri-food sector recorded a trade surplus of €3.2 billion in January 2026, 4% higher than in January 2025, despite lower monthly trade flows.

EU exports of agri-food products totalled €17.5 billion in January, down 9% from December and 8% from a year earlier due to lower export volumes and prices across main product categories, the European Commission reported on Monday.

Exports rose in two categories: cereals increased by €45 million, or 6%, due to higher volumes, while fruit and nuts were up by €31 million, or 5%, mainly because of higher exports of apples and pears.

EU imports of agri-food products were €14.4 billion in January, down 7% month-on-month and 11% year-on-year.

Cocoa drives big drop in import values

Imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices fell by €654 million, or 19%, compared with January 2025, mainly due to lower cocoa bean volumes and prices, according to the report.

Cocoa bean import volumes fell 36% year-on-year and prices dropped 17%.