New EU LIFE grants unveiled as millions at stake for climate solutions

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The European Commission will publish the LIFE Calls for proposals 2026 on 21 April 2026, opening a new round of EU funding for environment and climate projects.

The calls will appear on the EU’s Funding & Tenders portal, the European Commission disclosed on Monday.

A series of virtual “EU LIFE info days” will follow from 28 to 30 April 2026, with registrations already open.

The online sessions will be presented by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), which manages the programme.

What the LIFE programme funds

The sessions will introduce the 2026 calls and “priority topics” under four LIFE strands: nature and biodiversity; circular economy and quality of life; climate change mitigation and adaptation; and clean energy transition, the Commission said.

The LIFE Programme is the EU’s funding instrument for environment and climate action and has been running since 1992.

Its current funding cycle — LIFE 2021–2027 — has a budget of €5.4 billion and is managed by CINEA.

The Commission also said networking opportunities, including 1:1 virtual meetings for potential applicants, will run from 28 April to 22 September 2026.