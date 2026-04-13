Irish competition veteran to lead EU watchdog amid state aid scrutiny

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The European Commission has appointed Anthony Whelan as Director-General of its Directorate-General for Competition, with the start date to be set later.

The Directorate-General for Competition, known as DG COMP, works with national competition authorities to enforce EU competition rules, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Whelan, an Irish national, is currently Deputy Director-General for State aid policy within DG COMP.

State aid refers to public support such as grants or tax breaks given by governments to companies.

He previously served as digital adviser to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and was a director responsible for electronic communications networks and services in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology.

Previous roles in competition and digital policy

Whelan also served as Head of Cabinet for then Vice-President Neelie Kroes, who oversaw competition policy and later the digital agenda, according to the Commission.

Before joining the Commission in 2000, he worked at the Court of Justice of the European Union.