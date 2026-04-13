Italian trade veteran named chair of EU body overseeing legislation scrutiny

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Leopoldo Rubinacci has been appointed chair of the European Commission’s Regulatory Scrutiny Board.

The board is an independent body that advises the College of Commissioners and checks the quality of the Commission’s impact assessments and evaluations at an early stage of the legislative process, according to the Commission.

The start date for Rubinacci’s role has not yet been set, the EU executive announced on Monday.

Rubinacci, an Italian national, is currently a deputy director-general in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security (DG TRADE).

He has worked at the European Commission since 1995 and has held several senior roles within DG TRADE, including director for trade defence — responsible for enforcing EU trade defence legislation — and director for resources, interinstitutional matters and communication.

Background in trade and investment

His previous posts also included heading units covering bilateral relations with Russia, Ukraine and Commonwealth of Independent States countries, as well as roles in resources and strategic planning and in investment.

Before joining the Commission, Rubinacci worked as an auditor and consultant in the private sector.