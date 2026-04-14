Former Finnish Prime Minister to become EU Arctic advisor

Former Prime Minister of Finland Jyrki Katainen. © Wikimedia Commons.

The European Commission is set to appoint former Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen as a Special Adviser for Arctic Affairs.

Mr Katainen, aged 54, previously served as Vice-President of the European Commission.

His new role will involve shaping a revised European strategy for the Arctic and offering guidance on implementing EU priorities in the region.

These priorities include addressing economic security, tackling climate challenges, and advancing energy policy.

The move comes amid heightened international competition over Arctic resources and influence.

A Commission press release highlighted the strategic importance of the Arctic to the EU, noting that the region presents both challenges and opportunities requiring a robust policy response.

Earlier this year, the Arctic gained global attention when US President Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing Greenland to bolster US security.

Following resistance from European nations, Trump threatened tariffs but eventually withdrew the proposal.

That episode prompted the EU to deepen its investment in the Arctic and led to increased NATO military activity in the region.