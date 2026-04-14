Ukraine refugee numbers in EU climb again amid extended safety measures

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A total of 4.40 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU on 28 February 2026.

The figure was up by 22,415 people compared with the end of January 2026, an increase of 0.5%, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under temporary protection from Ukraine, with 1,267,475 beneficiaries, followed by Poland with 966,595 and Czechia with 399,630.

Numbers rose in 24 EU countries over the month, with the biggest increases recorded in Germany (up 7,245), Czechia (up 2,445) and Spain (up 2,425).

Estonia (down 710), France (down 465) and Luxembourg (down 5) were the only countries to register decreases.

Highest rates per head in Czechia, Poland and Slovakia

Czechia had 36.6 temporary protection beneficiaries per 1,000 people, the highest rate in the EU, followed by Poland (26.5) and Slovakia (26.0), while the EU-wide figure was 9.8 per 1,000, Eurostat said.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for more than 98.4% of all temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU as of 28 February 2026.

Adult women made up 43.5% of beneficiaries, minors accounted for 30.2%, and adult men represented 26.3%.

Temporary protection is an EU legal status created for people displaced by a mass influx, giving access to residence and basic rights without going through the full asylum process, under the EU’s framework introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection from 4 March 2026 until 4 March 2027.