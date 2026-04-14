NATO–Pakistan talks signal growing coordination on South Asia's security

Credit: NATO

NATO and Pakistan held their 12th annual Military Staff Talks at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 8–9 April.

The meeting was led on the NATO side by Major General Eray Üngüder, Director of the International Military Staff (IMS) Cooperative Security Division, and on the Pakistani side by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Pakistan’s Chief of General Staff, the NATO press service announced on Tuesday.

Major General Üngüder said NATO values its relationship with Pakistan and that both share an interest in regional stability in South Asia.

Training and security issues on the agenda

Discussions included Pakistan–NATO military relations, regional security, and training, education and exercise activities.

Lieutenant General Raza also met senior officials at NATO Headquarters and at SHAPE — NATO’s Allied Command Operations headquarters in Mons, Belgium — on the margins of the talks.

NATO and Pakistan hold regular discussions through civilian and military channels to build transparency and safeguard the Alliance’s security interests, the pact noted.