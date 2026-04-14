NATO steps up defence education reform in Azerbaijan amid policy changes

Credit: NATO

NATO officials visited Azerbaijan’s National Defence University in Baku from 31 March to 2 April to review reforms in the country’s military education system.

Representatives from NATO’s Defence and Security Cooperation Directorate met university leaders and staff, as well as personnel from affiliated military education institutions, the pact's press service reported on Tuesday.

The discussions took place under NATO’s Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) — a scheme that provides advice and support to partner countries on defence education.

Commandants from Azerbaijan’s military education institutions briefed the NATO delegation on progress made so far.

DEEP will continue supporting faculty and curriculum development, and will help align English-language training and testing with NATO standards at the request of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence.

Support for online learning and NCO development

NATO said work is also under way to build Azerbaijan’s ability to manage an eLearning platform, following a visit by DEEP experts at the end of last year, with the aim of extending the system across the country’s military education structure.

The programme is also due to support development of Azerbaijan’s non-commissioned officer corps — the rank group that includes roles such as corporals and sergeants — after a further visit planned for later this year.

Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, special adviser to the Azerbaijani War College, praised DEEP’s assistance and referred to new momentum following the 8 August Peace Declaration.