EU scrutinises nuclear waste laws as nations fall short on safe management

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The European Commission has opened an EU-wide consultation and a call for evidence on how the bloc manages radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, with deadlines in April and June 2026.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks and the call for evidence for four weeks, with responses feeding into future action by the Commission and EU member states, the EU executive revealed on Monday night.

The work will evaluate two existing EU laws — the Shipment Directive, adopted in 2006, and the Radioactive Waste Directive, adopted in 2011 — which set rules for handling radioactive waste and spent fuel.

Several EU countries still have not defined national policies for the long-term management of all their radioactive waste, according to the Commission’s third progress report on implementation of the Radioactive Waste Directive.

The report also identified targets in some national programmes that were not “sufficiently ambitious”, alongside weaknesses in how programmes are controlled and funded, and cost assessments that were out of date or incomplete.

Why the Commission says it is reviewing the rules

The evaluation will look at how the two directives have performed against their stated objectives, and will provide evidence for possible future policy initiatives, the Commission said.

Radioactive waste and spent fuel are produced not only by nuclear power stations but also through uses of radioisotopes in medicine, industry, agriculture, research and education, meaning all EU member states have to manage some form of radioactive waste.

The Commission’s nuclear illustrative programme — a planning document known as PINC — projected that nuclear installed capacity across the EU is expected to grow by 2050, and noted that “effective decommissioning and responsible management of radioactive waste and spent fuel are key to ensuring safety and continued public support” for nuclear energy.

The open public consultation closes on 19 June 2026 and the call for evidence closes on 24 April 2026.