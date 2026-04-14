Labour gaps prompt EU rethink of hiring practices for non-European workers

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European public employment services are being urged to play a bigger role in the recruitment of workers from outside the EU, amid rising labour shortages across the continent, according to a new paper.

The paper, titled "Fair recruitment of third-country nationals: the role of PES," draws on discussions held at a workshop in Ljubljana on 17 and 18 June 2025 hosted by Slovenia’s public employment service, with representatives from 14 national services as well as the International Labour Organization and the PES Network Secretariat taking part, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

It defines “fair recruitment” as hiring carried out within the law and in line with international standards.

The document says public employment services — state-run agencies that help people find work and employers fill vacancies — can support recruitment that is transparent, rights-based and beneficial for workers and employers.

Third-country nationals can face vulnerabilities linked to language barriers, limited information about their rights, and reliance on an employer for residence and work permits.

It also noted the involvement of public employment services in international recruitment differs across EU member states, but that these services can help prevent unfair recruitment and abusive working conditions.

What public employment services can do

Examples discussed included providing clear information on job opportunities, recruitment steps, and living and working conditions, the Commission said.

The paper also highlights services such as pre-departure orientation and support for people moving for work, including encouraging third-country nationals to use public employment services.

It added some public employment services support employers through digital tools for matching and pre-selecting candidates, as well as help with reviewing and validating employment contracts.

Some services were also described as promoting “circular migration” — where workers move between countries for work on a repeat basis — with an emphasis on upskilling, while considering “brain drain” when selecting countries for specific recruitment programmes.