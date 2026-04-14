EU Commissioners push economic talks in DC amid fragile growth concerns

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Five European Commissioners are travelling to Washington, DC from 13 to 18 April for the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification, is due to attend the IMF Spring Meetings and hold talks focused on economic growth and productivity, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to join the ninth ministerial roundtable on Ukraine organised by the World Bank Group and meet Ukraine’s finance minister, Sergiy Marchenko.

Dombrovskis is set to take part in meetings of G7 and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the week, continuing discussions on global growth and imbalances.

Dubravka Šuica, the Commissioner for the Mediterranean, will attend a roundtable on the regional economic outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia.

She is also expected to take part in an event on Gaza reconstruction and a discussion titled “Strengthening Fiscal Capacity in Fragile States: Insights from Syria.”

Global Gateway and Ukraine support on the agenda

Jozef Síkela, the Commissioner for International Partnerships, will present the EU’s Global Gateway programme — described by the EU as its investment strategy for sustainable development and partnerships — during the meetings, according to the statement.

Síkela is due to represent the EU at the World Bank Development Committee plenary and deliver a keynote speech at Georgetown University on the rules-based international order and Global Gateway.

Marta Kos, the Commissioner for Enlargement, will discuss the EU’s financial support for Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility, including a meeting with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Kos is also expected to meet US senators in Congress and give a keynote speech at the Atlantic Council, after speaking at Harvard University’s Belfer Center before arriving in Washington.

Maria Luís Albuquerque, the Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, is scheduled to meet counterparts including UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, the governor of the People’s Bank of China Pan Gongsheng, Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter and the governor of the Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra.