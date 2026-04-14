New EU guidance pushes whistleblowing to combat organised crime

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The European Commission has published new guidance on how customs authorities and businesses should work together to detect and respond to suspicious activity linked to illicit trade, drug trafficking and organised crime.

The guidance was prepared in consultation with trade associations, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

It focuses on closer, two-way information sharing between customs authorities and economic operators — businesses involved in moving goods through supply chains — to improve the reporting and handling of suspicious activity.

The Commission said customs services are encouraged to set up dedicated 24/7 contact points so companies can send urgent alerts at any time.

Whistleblowing and wider uptake

The document also promotes whistleblowing, including anonymous reporting channels both within companies and through national systems, to help expose people inside organisations who may be involved in suspicious activity, the Commission said.

Although the guidance is based on existing cooperation with Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) — firms recognised by customs as meeting certain standards — it encourages all businesses to adopt proactive reporting measures regardless of whether they have AEO status.

The guidance is non-binding and is intended to support information exchange between customs and businesses ahead of an upcoming legal framework under the Union Customs Code (UCC).