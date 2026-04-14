EU greenlights €615m plan to cut Dutch dairy farm emissions

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The European Commission has approved a €615.7 million Dutch state aid scheme to support a reduction in emissions from dairy farming in the Netherlands.

The scheme supports dairy farmers who voluntarily reduce their herd for three years, with the Commission saying it is intended to contribute to a structural reduction in greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions.

Eligible applicants are dairy farmers who kept dairy cows and calves for milk production in 2025, the Commission announced in a release on Tuesday.

Support will be paid as direct grants covering up to 100% of eligible costs. The scheme will run for five years.

How the EU assessed the plan

The Commission said it assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows member states to support certain economic activities under specified conditions.

It also assessed the scheme under the 2023 guidelines for state aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.119985 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.