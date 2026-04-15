EU lawmakers push stricter chemical limits to curb workplace cancer risks

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EU lawmakers have backed updated limits on workplace exposure to several hazardous chemicals, including substances used in battery production, metalworking and textiles.

Members of the Parliament’s Employment and Social Affairs Committee approved their position on the sixth revision of the carcinogens, mutagens and reprotoxic substances directive — EU rules that set minimum protections against substances that can cause cancer, genetic changes or harm to reproduction — in a 45–0 vote, with 10 abstentions, the parliamentary press service announced on Wednesday.

The committee supported new occupational exposure limit values for cobalt and its inorganic compounds, used in battery production, as well as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons used in steel, iron and aluminium production, and 1,4-dioxane used in chemical and textile manufacturing.

It also backed adding welding fumes to the directive.

MEPs also added a long-term exposure limit for isoprene, a chemical used in the rubber and chemical industries that they said meets the criteria to be classed as carcinogenic.

Exposure to isoprene can irritate the nose, throat and lungs, while chronic and high exposure may lead to liver cancer and anaemia.

Protective equipment and firefighters

The committee also proposed a requirement for employers to provide personal protective equipment, such as respiratory protective devices, when residual exposure cannot be reduced below the legal limits, the Parliament said.

The equipment would need to be adjusted to a worker’s body type, and workers should be able to take regular breaks in contamination-free areas while using it.

Additional measures were proposed for firefighters and emergency services personnel, including specific risk assessments, protective measures and targeted medical surveillance.

The committee voted to enter talks with EU member states on the final law, with the negotiating mandate adopted 30–8, with 16 abstentions.

The mandate still needs to be endorsed by the full Parliament before negotiations with the Council can begin.

The European Commission has said the measures could prevent about 1,700 lung cancer cases and 19,000 other illnesses over 40 years.