Atlantic Ocean alliance prioritises coastal resilience with €6m EU-backed project

Credit: Unsplash.com

European Commission researchers and EU scientists are taking part in the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance 2026 Annual Forum in Salvador, Brazil, alongside representatives from 12 partner countries around the Atlantic.

The All-Atlantic Network of Coastal Resilience “Beacon Sites” has expanded to 26 locations since being launched at the 2025 forum in Brussels, with recent progress discussed during a workshop in Salvador focused on lessons from local sites in Brazil, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Brazil is chairing the alliance in 2026, and the forum in Salvador, Bahia, was organised by the country’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with support from OKEANO, a Horizon Europe-funded project.

The programme includes sessions on ocean observation and modelling, “ocean literacy” — work to improve public understanding of the ocean — sustainable aquaculture, and polar science.

New project to start this summer

Early Career Ocean Professionals are taking part through the All-Atlantic Blue Intergenerational Programme, including an “Intergenerational Hackathon” that pairs senior scientists and policymakers with teams of early-career participants, the statement said.

A new €6 million Horizon Europe project is due to start this summer and will focus on solutions for coastal resilience and climate adaptation for Atlantic coastal communities.

The 2027 All-Atlantic Forum will be held in the UK, which will chair the alliance that year.

The All-Atlantic Ocean Research & Innovation Alliance is an ocean science diplomacy initiative set up to support ocean policy, governance and management, guided by the All-Atlantic Declaration signed in 2022.