EU’s graduates shun blue economy careers, citing lack of visibility, support

The Youth Policy Dialogue with Costas Kadis, Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans. Credit: European Commission

Thirty young Europeans met two European Commissioners in Cyprus to discuss jobs in the “blue economy”, fisheries, aquaculture and the protection of underwater cultural heritage, noting that EU youth are shunning relevant careers.

The Youth Policy Dialogue took place in Ayia Napa on 19 March and brought together people aged under 31 with Costas Kadis, Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, and Glenn Micallef, Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, the European Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

Participants also spent time with small-scale fishers from Ayia Napa, who answered questions on daily work at sea, the impact of climate change, new technologies, and the types of catch and boats they use.

One participant, Veronika, said the fishers “have less fish every year” and called for “policies and a plan” in response to other species “destroying our environment”, in comments reported by the Commission.

Focus on aquaculture, technology and training

Young people told the Commissioners that a healthy ocean was necessary for the future of fisheries and aquaculture, and said environmental sustainability should underpin long-term economic viability and food security.

They described aquaculture — the farming of fish and other seafood — as essential to meeting growing demand while reducing pressure on wild fish stocks, and discussed the development of “sustainable, innovative, and locally adapted” systems.

The group also called for wider use of technology, including low-impact fishing gear and digital tools and data systems, and said innovations needed to be accessible for fishers and aquaculture producers.

Another participant, Boris, said he was the only graduate in his engineering class working in the blue economy and that there was “very little information” about related careers at university fairs.

Suggestions from the dialogue included promoting ocean-related studies in coastal and inland areas, introducing ocean careers earlier in schools, offering paid traineeships and entry-level roles, and reaching young people through social media.

Participants also raised the idea of a “Blue Erasmus” programme to support cross-border exchanges and practical training such as apprenticeships, and called for safe and fair working conditions, job stability, mobility and opportunities for career progression.

The Commission said the dialogue would feed into upcoming work under the European Ocean Pact, including a “Vision 2040” for fisheries and aquaculture, a Blue Generational Renewal Strategy and an EU Strategy for Coastal Communities.

A report from the event will be published on the European Youth Portal’s document library.