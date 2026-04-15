EU imposes anti-dumping duties on Brazilian plywood in €216m dispute

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The European Commission has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of 5.4% on imports of softwood plywood from Brazil, with one Brazilian company exempt after no dumping was found.

The definitive duties follow provisional duties that have applied since 4 November 2025 at the same level, the Commission said on Wednesday.

An EU investigation found softwood plywood from Brazil was entering the EU at “dumped” prices — meaning sold below normal value — and that this was causing injury to the EU softwood plywood industry.

The EU softwood plywood industry is located across the bloc and employs more than 1,500 people.

Softwood plywood is used in construction, furniture manufacturing, transport, packaging, flooring and roofing.

Imports and market size

EU consumption of softwood plywood is estimated at about €600 million a year, and around €216 million of that is imported from Brazil, the Commission said.

Total imports of softwood plywood into the EU from outside the bloc are valued at about €352 million.

The Commission’s definitive measures were published in the EU’s Official Journal.