EU slaps anti-dumping duties to guard glass fibre industry from foreign imports

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The European Commission has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of continuous filament glass fibre products from Egypt, Bahrain and Thailand.

The duties have been set at 11.0% for Egypt and 11.8% for Bahrain, while rates for Thailand range from 15.3% to 25.4%, the Commission declared in a statement on Wednesday.

Anti-dumping duties are import tariffs applied when an investigation finds goods are being sold into a market at unfairly low prices, under EU trade rules.

The Commission said its investigation found imports of glass fibre reinforcement products (GFR) from the three countries were entering the EU at dumped prices, causing injury to the EU’s glass fibre industry.

The EU glass fibre industry is located across the bloc — including in Belgium and Slovakia — and employs between 2,500 and 3,000 people.

Where glass fibre is used

Continuous filament glass fibre is used as a reinforcement material in products including wind turbine blades, automotive parts, marine structures, pipes and electrical insulating materials, the Commission said.

Total EU consumption of GFR is estimated at about one million tonnes per year, with around 200,000 tonnes imported from Egypt, Bahrain and Thailand.