EU Ecolabel sees record growth as SMEs lead in eco-friendly innovation

Credit: European Commission

More than 116,000 goods and services had been awarded the EU Ecolabel by March 2026, with most licences held in the European Economic Area, according to the Commission’s latest update on the scheme.

A total of 116,692 products carried the EU Ecolabel in March, supported by 3,541 licences, with 97% of those licences based in the European Economic Area (EEA), the Commission said in its latest statement.

The EU Ecolabel is a voluntary label used across the EU and EEA to identify products and services that meet environmental standards set for specific categories, it added.

Since September 2025, the number of awarded products rose 7% — up by 7,596 — while the number of licences increased 5% to add 157, the Commission said.

Italy, Spain, France and Germany had the highest numbers of awarded products, according to the update.

Which products and services dominate the label

Tourist accommodation made up 27% of all licences, followed by hard surface cleaning products (13%), tissue paper and tissue products (8%), and indoor cleaning services (8%), the Commission said.

Paints and varnishes accounted for 33% of all awarded products, followed by tissue paper and tissue products (18%), textiles (10%) and furniture (9%), it added.

About 61% of licence holders were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), based on available data, according to the Commission’s statement. SMEs are businesses with fewer than 250 employees.

The Commission said a new product group for cosmetic and animal care products was introduced in 2021, followed by growing media and soil improvers in 2022, and absorbent hygiene products and reusable menstrual cups in 2023.

Revised criteria for paints and varnishes were adopted in 2025, including a new product group for water-based aerosol spray paints, according to the Commission.