EU deal brings UK back to Erasmus+, ending years of separation

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The EU and the UK have agreed steps that would allow the UK to rejoin the Erasmus+ student and youth exchange scheme from 1 January 2027.

The decision “enabled” UK association to the programme in 2027 by adopting an amendment to Protocol I of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, following a commitment made at the EU–UK Summit in May 2025, the European Commission stressed in a statement on Wednesday.

Erasmus+ is the EU’s flagship programme for studying, training and youth exchanges abroad, and association would put UK learners, staff and education organisations on the same footing as participants in EU member states and other countries linked to the scheme.

The UK will designate a National Agency to oversee its participation in the programme from 2027.

What has been agreed and when it starts

The Commission said both the UK and Switzerland are set to participate in Erasmus+ from 1 January 2027, alongside non-EU countries already in the programme including Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey.

“Europe and the UK have enjoyed mutually beneficial educational ties for centuries,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The decision was signed on the EU side on Tuesday, European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said.