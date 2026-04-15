Hungary's ruling party gained amid uneven playing field, Council of Europe finds

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. © Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Hungary’s 12 April 2026 parliamentary elections saw record turnout and active participation, but candidates did not compete on equal terms because the ruling party benefited from systemic advantages.

Candidates were generally able to campaign freely, but the line between state and party was blurred, with misuse of public office and resources, government messaging and weaknesses in campaign finance rules affecting equality of opportunity, according to a preliminary assessment by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and partners, cited in a CE release.

Media monitoring found news coverage was biased in favour of the ruling party, with “serious shortcomings” in the regulation of campaign finance adding to the imbalance.

The campaign was highly visible across the country and online, and was dominated by polarised messaging about Ukraine and EU institutions, with domestic policy issues receiving less attention.

The Council of Europe also said the authorities did not adequately address concerns raised by the public and stakeholders about foreign interference.

Several foreign leaders and political actors publicly supported the incumbent and reiterated the governing party’s security messaging, according to the observers.

Media and legal safeguards raised as concerns

Hungary’s media environment is formally diverse but heavily skewed in practice, leaving independent journalism at a structural disadvantage compared with a larger, better-resourced pro-government media sector, the CE stated.

It cited restricted access to information and a “tense” environment for journalists, including physical incidents and online threats.

The OSCE’s election observation office, ODIHR, said its social media monitoring recorded the use of generative artificial intelligence and other manipulative content to spread domestic disinformation and discredit political opponents.

Public service media coverage was slanted in favour of the government and ruling party, despite free political advertising being available to parties.

The legal framework had seen mainly technical and procedural changes since the last elections but still fell short of OSCE commitments and other international standards, including because it does not explicitly prohibit misuse of public office and resources for campaigning. The CE added that election disputes were not handled impartially and legal remedies were of limited effectiveness.

Election administration was described as efficient, professional and transparent, but the composition of the National Election Commission — mainly members elected or appointed by governing parties — affected the impartiality and independence of decisions on key campaign-related matters. Most polling stations visited on election day were assessed positively, although some procedural shortcomings were recorded.

Women remained underrepresented, with less than one quarter of candidates being women, and there were “virtually no efforts” to enhance women’s political participation, the observers said.

The legal framework still does not allow domestic non-partisan election observation, limiting independent citizen oversight of voting and counting, the CE statement added.