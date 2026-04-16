EU, partners pledge €811m in aid as Sudan faces worst crisis in decades

Credit: European Union, 2026 (photographer: Peter Biro)

The EU and several international partners have pledged €811.84 million in aid for Sudan and the wider region as the war enters its fourth year, following a conference in Berlin.

The event — described as the 3th International Sudan Conference — was co-hosted by the EU alongside Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the African Union, the European Commission announced on Wednesday night.

The Commission said its share of the pledge totals €360.8 million, including €215.5 million for people in need inside Sudan and €145.3 million to respond to a regional refugee crisis linked to the war.

The EU executive added the regional funding would support responses in countries including Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, Uganda, Egypt and Libya.

Additional funding under the “Team Europe” banner was pledged by EU member states including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden.

Millions displaced and famine confirmed

More than 13 million people have been forcibly displaced since the conflict began and 33.7 million need assistance, with famine confirmed in multiple regions, the Commission said.

It noted the EU funding would support cash assistance, healthcare and nutrition, water and sanitation, shelter, protection and education.

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said: “Sudan is the worst humanitarian disaster of our time.”

The EU has provided more than €1 billion in humanitarian assistance for Sudan since 2013, with funding delivered through partners including UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and international non-governmental organisations.