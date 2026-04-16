EU pushes Google to share search data access under new digital rules

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The European Commission has sent preliminary findings to Google setting out proposed measures for sharing Google Search data with third parties under the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Under the proposals, Google would have to let other search engines access search data including ranking, query, click and view information on “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory” terms, the Commission stated on Thursday.

It said the proposals set out who could receive the data, including providers of AI chatbots that include search functions, and what data would have to be shared.

The EU executive added that the measures also cover how often the data should be provided, how personal data should be anonymised, how prices for access should be set, and the processes for gaining access.

Consultation open until 1 May

Interested parties have until 1 May to submit views through a public consultation, with a non-confidential summary of the preliminary findings and proposed measures published online, the Commission said.

It noted it will assess feedback from stakeholders and Google and may adjust the measures before adopting a final decision that would be binding on Google by 27 July 2026.

The proceedings are part of specification proceedings opened on 27 January 2026.

The Digital Markets Act sets rules for “gatekeepers” — large digital platforms that act as key gateways between businesses and consumers — and is intended to address risks of bottlenecks in the digital economy.

Alphabet’s services including Google Search were designated as core platform services under the law on 6 September 2023, and Google has had to comply with applicable obligations for those services since 7 March 2024.