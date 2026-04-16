EU's Pact for Skills trains 10 million workers amid green and digital push

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More than 10 million people have taken part in training under the EU’s Pact for Skills since it began in 2020, including 3.9 million in 2025 alone.

The Pact for Skills brings together organisations including companies, trade unions and employer groups, training providers, and public authorities to address skills gaps linked to the green transition and digital technology, the European Commission pointed out in a release on Thursday.

Around 4,000 organisations are part of the network and have collectively invested more than €1 billion in skills across the EU.

Some 85% of businesses and workers surveyed said they value benefits such as joint action, access to skills information, and networking opportunities.

More than 277,600 organisations joined skills networks through the pact and developed or updated nearly 46,500 training programmes, including short courses and longer programmes leading to qualifications.

Regional partnerships and industry schemes

The survey reported that 93% of Regional Skills Partnerships said they had improved how well local training matches employers’ needs, while 86% said they helped the shift to a greener and more digital economy.

One example cited was a partnership in Thessaly, Greece, focused on areas including smart agriculture and renewable energy.

The report also said members of the pact’s Large-Scale Skills Partnerships — collaborations across industry sectors — trained an average of 26% of their workforce in 2025.

Organisations taking part in the Pact for Skills have pledged to upskill and reskill 25 million people by 2030.