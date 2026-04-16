Over 5,000 evacuated from Ukraine for urgent care across 22 EU nations

Credit: European Union, 2022 (photographer: Bartosz Siedlik)

More than 5,000 patients have been medically evacuated from Ukraine to hospitals in 22 European countries for urgent treatment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The total was reached last week, with the latest flights taking place on Tuesday to Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) announced on Thursday.

Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said the transfers had been carried out “through solidarity and swift cooperation”, adding that 22 countries had received patients for treatment and care.

Patients have been moved for specialised medical care since Russia’s war against Ukraine began.

How the evacuations are coordinated

The transfers are coordinated through the Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre, working with the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe.

The evacuated patients include people with severe injuries, chronic illnesses and complex conditions.

The Commission described the effort as the largest medical evacuation operation ever coordinated under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.