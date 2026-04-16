Kosovo faces ambitious deadlines in exchange for €61.8m EU funding boost

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The European Commission has started transferring €61.8 million to Kosovo in pre-financing under the EU’s Growth Plan after Kosovo’s parliament ratified related agreements and the government submitted the required documentation.

The payment is 7% of a total €882.6 million in grants and favourable loans that are available to Kosovo through the end of 2027 under the Growth Plan’s Reform and Growth Facility, according to the EU Office/EU Special Representative in Kosovo, cited on Thursday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

A total of €28.74 million in loans has been transferred to Kosovo’s budget, while the remaining €33.04 million — made up of €17.73 million in grants and €15.31 million in loans — will be channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework.

Kosovo’s Reform Agenda, which the EU Office described as the basis for allocating Growth Plan funds, includes 111 reform steps covering areas such as the rule of law, governance, economic development, the green and digital transitions, and human capital.

Funding linked to deadlines

Each reform step is tied to a specific financial allocation, with payments to be made progressively as reforms are implemented, according to the EU Office.

If certain reform steps are not completed by set deadlines, the corresponding funds will not be disbursed.

A first deadline covers 13 reform steps worth €90.8 million that are due by 30 June 2026, while a further 27 reform steps worth €165.9 million have a final deadline at the end of 2026.

The European Union “stands by Kosovo on its EU integration path”, Acting Head of the EU in Kosovo Eva Palatova said.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the government was committed to implementing the Reform Agenda on time and would “do our best to accelerate reforms and deliver on our commitments”.

The EU has invested more than €3.7 billion in grants in Kosovo since 1999, with an additional €421 million in Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance grants currently available.