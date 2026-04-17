EU's blue economy draws €14b, yet faces funding and awareness gaps

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Private investment linked to Europe’s “blue economy” — industries connected to the ocean such as aquaculture, marine energy and ocean technology — is increasing, reaching €14 billion, with 159 private funds now active in the sector in the EU.

Dedicated “blue funds” — investment funds focused specifically on ocean-related sectors — are rising and are increasingly joined by venture capital, private equity and corporate-backed investors, the European Commission announced in a report on Friday.

About €3 billion comes from funds fully dedicated to the blue economy, while around €11 billion in private capital comes from investors with partial exposure to the sector.

Venture capital firms account for most investors identified in the report, with many backing start-ups working on water, climate and sustainable technologies rather than focusing only on ocean-related businesses.

Private equity funds and corporate investors are also showing growing interest, particularly in areas linked to infrastructure, energy and decarbonisation.

Later-stage funding still limited

Later-stage funding remains relatively limited, which can make it harder for companies to scale up, the Commission said.

The report also says the blue economy is underfunded and that many investors still lack information about the sector and how to participate.

It includes sector-by-sector analysis covering aquaculture, fisheries, blue biotechnology, blue renewable energy, blue tech, ocean observation, shipping, ports and water management, with examples of companies drawn from the BlueInvest project pipeline.