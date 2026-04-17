EU banking authority launches global search for new executive leader

Tour Europlaza in La Défense near Paris, seat of the EBA since June 2019. Credit: Wikimedia

The European Banking Authority has opened an EU-wide recruitment process to appoint its next Executive Director.

A new Executive Director is being sought after François‑Louis Michaud took up the role of EBA Chair on 16 April, the EBA noted in a statement on Friday.

The Executive Director works directly with the Chair and is responsible for the authority’s day-to-day operations, including developing and implementing its work programme and preparing meetings of its Management Board.

The post will be filled through what the EBA described as an “open and transparent” selection procedure, with candidates assessed on merit, skills and experience, particularly in financial supervision and regulation.

How the appointment will be decided

The successful candidate will be selected by the EBA’s Board of Supervisors and then appointed following confirmation by the European Parliament, the authority said.

The vacancy notice has been published in all official EU languages on the EBA’s website under its careers section.

While the recruitment process is under way, Jonathan Overett Somnier, head of the EBA’s Legal and Compliance Unit, has been appointed Acting Executive Director.