EU-Japan defence talks target supply chain resilience, dual-use tech

Credit: Unsplash

European Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Toshio Ino have held the first meeting of the EU-Japan Defence Industry Dialogue.

The new dialogue brought together defence industries and associations from the EU and Japan, the European Commission reported on Friday.

Participants discussed strengthening the resilience of defence supply chains and exploring joint development in dual-use sectors — areas where technology can have both civilian and military applications.

Both sides also confirmed a shared priority to strengthen their industrial bases and establish a framework for closer cooperation between their defence sectors.

Links to wider EU-Japan cooperation

The meeting was described as a step linked to the EU-Japan Competitiveness Alliance and the EU-Japan Security and Defence Partnership, the Commission said.

Those frameworks include cooperation to enhance joint competitiveness, reduce dependencies and build stronger defence ecosystems.