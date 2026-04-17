EU greenlights Vienna real estate deal under simplified competition rules

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich’s plan to take joint control of Business Center Muthgasse in Austria.

The deal gives Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien (RHO NÖ-W) and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft (RLB OÖ) shared control of Business Center Muthgasse, the Commission informed in a release on Friday.

The transaction mainly concerns the renting and operation of real estate in Vienna, Austria.

Simplified EU merger review

The Commission said it found the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined position in the market and only limited market positions resulting from the transaction.

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.