Sudan conflict marked by rare civilian unity in Berlin peace push

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A group of international organisations known as the Quintet, including the EU, welcomed a decision of Sudanese civilian actors meeting in Berlin to issue a joint call for de-escalation and an end to the war in Sudan on 15 April, the third anniversary of the conflict.

The Quintet — the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the League of Arab States, the European Union and the United Nations — said a diverse group of Sudanese civilians came together during the International Sudan Conference in Berlin, with many sitting at the same table for the first time in three years.

International partners also met at ministerial level at the conference to “refocus global attention on Sudan,” the European External Action Service reported on Friday.

The joint civilian call set out demands to end violence, protect civilians and critical infrastructure, and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

Calls for access and a political process

The Quintet said the participants also expressed an aspiration for a “credible, inclusive, and Sudanese owned” political process under civilian leadership.

It added that it saw “a clear opening” for a more inclusive Sudanese political dialogue and said it remained committed to supporting Sudanese stakeholders, with coordinated regional and international support, towards what it described as a civilian-led transition.