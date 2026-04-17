EU seeks deeper ties with Morocco amid Western Sahara, Ukraine tensions

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat on 16 April to discuss deepening cooperation and a range of regional and international issues.

The talks followed the 15th EU–Morocco Association Council on 29 January 2026 and included an agreement to keep working on full implementation of the EU–Morocco Association Agreement, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Both sides said they would work towards finalising a “Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership”, and in the meantime plan to hold the next session of political consultations in Rabat and a security dialogue before the end of the year.

They also agreed to restart the full cycle of institutional meetings under the Association Agreement.

The pair discussed cooperation in international and regional forums, including identifying joint initiatives on human rights, peace, international security and stability.

Ukraine, Western Sahara and regional conflicts

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments including the Iran war, Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and the Sahel, according to the EEAS.

On Ukraine, Kallas and Bourita described Russia’s actions as a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and said all states must refrain from the threat or use of force.

They backed Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, it added.

On Western Sahara, both reaffirmed support for a UN-led process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025).

Kallas recalled the EU position set out on 29 January 2026, including support for the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate negotiations using Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as a basis.

The EU also welcomed Morocco’s stated willingness to engage in good faith with all parties to clarify how autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty would work, and said it was ready to assist consultations within the UN framework.